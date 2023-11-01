On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 50th birthday, let's take a look at some of her most regal attires.
Aishwarya is the epitome of elegance as she dons a blingy white lehenga.
She carries a royal red salwar suit like pure royalty.
With her blue lehenga, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never misses a chance to sweep her fans off the floor.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks graceful in the white suit and minimal makeup.
Don't miss out on the traditional dulhan look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in a larger-than-life floral black gown.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is worth it all in the graceful white off-shoulder gown.
Aishwarya looks regal in an ivory and golden suit with an emerald statement necklace.
Aishwarya's Cannes 2023 look in a metallic silver hood and black gown has left an everlasting impression in our hearts.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks marvellous in this feather-like gown
