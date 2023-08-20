28 Days Later (2002): This movie is pumped up on adrenaline.
20 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984): The film made a huge impact upon its release.
An American Werewolf in London (1981): Amazing makeup & special effects make werewolf transformation very convincing.
Dawn of the Dead (2004): A big city is hit by a zombie outbreak.
Let the Right One In (2008): Story of a 12-year-old boy and his centuries-old vampire.
Poltergeist (1982): It will hit you from every direction.
Scream (1996): A high school girl gets a series of threatening phone calls.
The Blair Witch Project (1999): It changed the way movies scare us.
The Exorcist (1973): Unofficially marked as the best horror movie ever made.
The Fly (1986): A scientist invents telepods to change the world.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12 Sunny Deol Films That Deserve a Sequel