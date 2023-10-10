10 Self-Improvement Movies That Will Boost Inspire You
10 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind- It's a movie that demands the presence of ideas we suppress in social situations and only consider when we're alone.
The Intouchables- The movie is based on the fact that despite two people having completely different backgrounds, they still become close friends.
Forrest Gump- The story demonstrates that you can always become a better version of yourself, even if you initially don't seem to fit in with the others.
The Devil Wears Prada- An inspiring movie that will motivate you to work hard and have confidence in yourself despite the difficulty of the task at hand.
Legally Blonde- Based on a millennial woman, the story teaches you a lesson to Create a plan and then not stop until you’ve achieved your dream.
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty- Featuring a tired working man, this movie will fill you with wanderlust and make you want to go after your biggest dream.
The Social Network- A powerful movie that will motivate you to put a lot of effort into your objective and have faith in your own ideas.
Second Act- It shows you that your history doesn't define you and that you don't have to attend a prestigious university to excel. Just put in the effort and use your brain.
Good Will Hunting- It teaches you to understand the significance of dealing with your issues so that you can go forward and fulfil your potential.
The Butterfly Effect- The story gives us a lesson that our actions matter more than we realise and small things matter a lot than you think.
