10 Shah Rukh Khan Movies That Deserve a Sequel

Baadshah: Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a funny detective in the film and made hearts aflutter. A sequel to this will bring SRK in a light-hearted, comedy role and who wouldn't want to see him doing that?
Anjaam: Let's have Shah Rukh Khan back playing a villain. He's so versatile, so why not utilise his full potential and give him the roles that polish his talent more?
Duplicate: Shah Rukh Khan had a double role in this one and it's been a while since he worked in a film where he has a double role. Why not a sequel then?
Josh: Simply to see Shah Rukh Khan running the world as this quintessential Tapori, this sequel would be fun!
Pardes: A romantic film full of emotions, drama, stunning foreign locations, action and lots of wonderful songs. SRK riding the car on the Alex Fraser Bridge in Canada? Yes, please.
Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani: This is one of my personal favourites. Apart from his chemistry with Juhi Chawla and the lovely music, the entire feel of the story was magical. Let's have SRK back in a film that talks about patriotism but in a light-hearted manner.
Main Hoon Na: Well, our sole interest in having a sequel to this film is to simply see Shah Rukh Khan romancing the iconic Sushmita Sen. There were fireworks whenever these two came together on-screen.
Chennai Express: Now, if Deepika Padukone can appear in Rohit Shetty's films again, why can't SRK? This was one of the most entertaining and romantic movies starring SRK-Deepika. Let's have a sequel already!
Chak De! India: Purely for the sake of the film's spirit, a sequel to this one would be loved and anticipated a lot. Shah Rukh Khan empowering women and at the same time loving them and respecting them is a beauty that only he carries.
Mohabbatein: While we loved the story of eternal love between SRK and Aishwarya, but how about actually seeing how Raj Aryan is running the Gurukal with Narayan Shankar? Also, give him a new love now!
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 Hindi Movies With Over Rs 600 Crore Box Office Collection