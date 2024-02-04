10 Shahid Kapoor Movies To Watch Before Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

04 Feb, 2024

Shawn Dass

Chup Chup Ke- This comedy film portrays Shahid Kapoor as a dumb and mute character.

Kabir Singh- Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a surgeon who falls in love with a woman named Preeti.

Teri Meri Khahani- The story revolves around three couples who falls in love in different eras in difficult times.

Vivah- Shahid Kapoor nailed his acting in the movie which got him fame starring alongside Amrita Rao.

Shaandaar- Starring alongside Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor was well appreciated for his acting in the movie.

R. Rajkumar- In this action film Shahid Kapoor was much appreciated for his looks and action skills in the movie.

Padmavat- Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie portrays Shahid Kapoor in a periodical look of a Rajput King in the movie.

Haider- This nail-biting movie keeps the audience at the edge of the seat, with Shahid's impeccable acting in Haider.

Ishq Vishq- This movie marks the debut film of Shahid Kapoor in Bollywood.

Jab We Met- One of the most loved films in Bollywood that stars Shahid Kapoor alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

