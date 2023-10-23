10 Sizzling Pics of Katrina Kaif From Tiger 3
23 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Katrina Kaif sizzles in a white mini dress in Tiger 3's song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam
Katrina Kaif wore this feature-looking jacket in one of the scenes of Tiger 3
Katrina Kaif is one of the hot actresses we know. She wore a bralette and a skirt for a scene in Tiger 3
Katrina Kaif goes all glittery in this silver dress that she wore in Tiger 3's song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam
Katrina Kaif oozes hotness as she wears dark orange dress in Tiger 3's song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan romance in this party song from Tiger 3
Katrina Kaif's denim-on-denim look with embellishments is the right outfit for any party
Katrina Kaif's smoking hot photo in a black dress with golden jewellery
