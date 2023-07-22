10 sparkly photos of Khushi Kapoor in a butt-revealing black dress.
22 Jul, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Khushi Kapoor makes heads turn at the Manish Malhotra show.
Khushi Kapoor looks sultry in a bold black dress.
Khushi Kapoor flaunts her figure in a sheer sparkly Manish Malhotra creation.
Khushi Kapoor puts her figure on display in a butt-revealing number.
Khushi Kapoor flaunts her petite figure in a see-through black dress.
Khushi Kapoor is a sheer black beauty (literally) in her look from the MM show.
Khushi Kapoor creates a sensation with her sizzling look in a black dress.
Khushi Kapoor flaunts her curves in a black glamorous dress.
Archies girl Khushi Kapoor makes eyes pop in a black dress.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12 Golden Photos of Hot Janhvi Kapoor to Create Bawaal on Internet