10 Stunning Pics of Actresses Flaunting Kerala's Traditional Kasavu Saree
Keerthy Suresh stopped our hearts in her Kasavu saree with a hot red blouse.
Sai Pallavi paired her Kasavu saree with the matching white and golden blouse. She left the internet breathless with her golden accessories.
Kajal Aggarwal wore a beautiful Kasavu saree that came with an unusual pink border. She paired it with a striking golden blouse and a dainty bindi.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu aced her minimal look in Kasavu saree and maroon blouse with golden border.
Nayanthara wore the Kasavu saree with a golden-coloured pallu. Her simple attire won her fans over!
Asin styled her traditional look in a Kasavu saree with gajra and a little black-coloured bindi. She flaunted her radiant smile in the mesmerising fit for an event.
Deepika Padukone exuded royalty and elegance in Kasavu saree and statement jewellery
Kangana Ranaut looked fiery in a Kerala saree with bold lip shade. She paired her saree with a sleeveless white blouse. What added to her look with a statement neckpiece!
Kalyani Priyadarshan wore a Kerala saree with a deep-neck blouse, and the gajra is a must!
Namitha Pramod looked gorgeous in a white and golden Kasavu saree, which she wore with a black blouse.
