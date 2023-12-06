10 Stylish Bollywood Couples Who Always Give Fashion Goals
06 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are made for each other. Deepika loves how Ranveer dresses glamorously
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's fashion choices are a mix of everything. They look cool in baggy clothes.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan: The royal couple turns heads whenever they are spotted in town
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra complement each other’s outfits perfectly at events
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: Be it vacations or parties, the couple makes stylish appearances.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: The King and his Queen are the fashion icons. They are followed by many.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's ethnic look steals the show
Ajay Devgn and Kajol always put forth note-worthy couple fashion moments at the events
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's fashion looks are the fashion upgrade you need.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt give us fashion goals in trendy and casual looks
