10 Times Deepika Padukone Aced Traditional Look in Sabyasachi Saree
24 Dec, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Deepika Padukone Graces The Red Carpet of Umang 2023 in a Traditional Look
Deepika Padukone Opts For Royal Blue And Gold Silk Saree From Sabyasachi
Deepika Padukone in a classic Sabyasachi look with Kundan and pearl gold necklace
For the Umang 2023 event, Deepika styled her hairstyle with a low and neat bun
Deepika Padukone paired a full sleeves plain blue blouse with this heavy saree
For the makeup, Deepika Padukone carried smokey-brown eyes with black eyeliner and nude lips
Deepika Padukone and Shehnaaz Gill's bond at Umang 2023 event
Deepika Padukone looked breathtaking gorgeous in this saree, she sat with Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz and Deepika enjoy the performances
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Unsolved Mysteries to Killer Sally, Top 7 Crime Documentaries to Watch on Netflix