10 Times Deepika Padukone Aced Traditional Look in Sabyasachi Saree

24 Dec, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Deepika Padukone Graces The Red Carpet of Umang 2023 in a Traditional Look

Deepika Padukone Opts For Royal Blue And Gold Silk Saree From Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone in a classic Sabyasachi look with Kundan and pearl gold necklace

For the Umang 2023 event, Deepika styled her hairstyle with a low and neat bun

Deepika Padukone paired a full sleeves plain blue blouse with this heavy saree

For the makeup, Deepika Padukone carried smokey-brown eyes with black eyeliner and nude lips

Deepika Padukone and Shehnaaz Gill's bond at Umang 2023 event

Deepika Padukone looked breathtaking gorgeous in this saree, she sat with Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz and Deepika enjoy the performances

