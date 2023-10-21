10 Times Indian Films Collected Over Rs 100 Crore in a Single Day at Box Office 2023

21 Oct, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Rs 148 crore by Gadar 2 and Jailer on August 13

Rs 139 crore by Gadar 2 and Jailer on August 15

Rs 125 crore by Gadar 2 and Jailer on August 12

Rs 119 crore by Jawan and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on September 10

Rs 114 crore by Gadar 2, Jailer, Bholaa Shankar and OMG 2 on August 11

Rs 113.5 crore by Jawan and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on September 9

Rs 111 crore by Adipurush and The Flash on June 16

Rs 110 crore by Pathaan and Kranti on January 26

Rs 103 crore by Jawan and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on September 7

Rs 101 crore by Leo and Bhagavanth Kesari on October 19

