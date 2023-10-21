10 Times Indian Films Collected Over Rs 100 Crore in a Single Day at Box Office 2023
21 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Rs 148 crore by Gadar 2 and Jailer on August 13
Rs 139 crore by Gadar 2 and Jailer on August 15
Rs 125 crore by Gadar 2 and Jailer on August 12
Rs 119 crore by Jawan and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on September 10
Rs 114 crore by Gadar 2, Jailer, Bholaa Shankar and OMG 2 on August 11
Rs 113.5 crore by Jawan and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on September 9
Rs 111 crore by Adipurush and The Flash on June 16
Rs 110 crore by Pathaan and Kranti on January 26
Rs 103 crore by Jawan and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on September 7
Rs 101 crore by Leo and Bhagavanth Kesari on October 19
