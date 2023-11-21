10 TV Shows That Mark The Evolution of TV in India
21 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
The first Indian soap opera, Hum Log, was aired on July 7, 1984, on Doordarshan, the only television channel of the time
Buniyaad (1986): With Alok Nath, Anita Kanwar, Kiran Juneja, Vijayendra Ghatge, the series dealt with the struggle of a family during the partition of India
Sampoorn Ramayan (1987) was the first mythological serial shown on the Indian television, created by Dr. Ramanand Sagar
Chandrakanta is an Indian fantasy television series partly based on Devaki Nandan Khatri's 1888 novel of the same name
Bournvita Quiz Contest aired on Zee TV starting 1992 and hosted by Derek O’Brien.
Khana Khazana which first aired in 1993 on Zee TV and made chef Kapoor a household name. The show ran for 17 years
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (1995): It started airing on Zee TV and is the oldest running show in India.
Aahat (1995) is Indian thriller horror television anthology series created by BP Singh for Sony TV.
Hum Paanch (1995): A story of a middle class man Anand Mathur aka Ashok Saraf and his family
Mahabharat (1988): By BR Chopra, the show revolves around Krishna, Pandavas, Kauravas among other characters.
Raja aur Rancho (1997) is a detective series which aired in India on DD Metro
Shaktimaan (1997): A superhero television show, created by Mukesh Khanna that aired on DD National from 13 September 1997 to 27 March 2005
CID (1988): Television's longest-running show aired for 30 years on Sony TV
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: International Emmy Awards Winner 2023: 6 Netflix Web Series of Vir Das