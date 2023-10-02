10 TV Shows That Will Make You Smarter.
02 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Young Sheldon: A genius, Sheldon Cooper has advanced four grades. He is also needing help fitting in with the illiterate family in Texas.
Game of Thrones: To dominate the famous land of Westeros, nine noble families start fighting with one another. A force is rising for now emerging generations and threatens all living men.
Breaking Bad: An inoperable lung cancer diagnosis forces a chemistry teacher to turn to methamphetamine production and distribution alongside a former student to provide for his family.
Downtown Abbey: An account of the early 20th century, the story follows the lifestyles of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants.
Sherlock: Dr. Watson, a retired army doctor, is forced to live in a flat with Sherlock Holmes, a strange man with a talent for solving murders. They tackle some critical cases together.
Big Bang Theory: Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, and Raj are four socially shy pals whose lives unexpectedly turn when they meet the beautiful and free-spirited Penny.
Lincoln Lawyer: A great attorney, Mickey Haller, handles cases of all sizes throughout Los Angeles from the back of his Lincoln Town Car.
Peaky Blinders: The violent man Tommy Shelby is the boss of the Birmingham-based Peaky Blinders gang. Soon after, Inspector Chester Campbell decides to capture him and stop his criminal activities.
Suits: A Brilliant college dropout, Mike Ross, finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's top attorneys, while running away from a heroin deal gone wrong.
Queen’s Gambit: Prodigious introvert Beth Harmon, orphaned at nine, learns how to play chess in the 1960s in the United States. But being a child celebrity has a cost.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hina Khan Silver Saree Glam: Redefining Ethereal Beauty