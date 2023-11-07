10 Unbelievable Bollywood Celebrity Superstitions
King Khan has been quite superstitious whenever it comes to vehicles. Shah Rukh Khan has always travelled in a car bearing the number plate ‘555’. SRK also rode a bike with the same number in the movie Chennai Express.
The number ‘4455’ is considered a lucky number for Sanjay Dutt’s car collection.
Bollywood star Aamir Khan's movie is released in December, which is also the month that his son Azad was born. He believes he's been fortunate.
In the Indian Premier League, Shilpa Shetty was observed crossing her legs and wearing two watches, a superstitious move when the opposition batted.
Salman Khan, as many of us know, wears a sapphire bracelet around his wrist as a lucky charm. Many people view wearing this as a fashion statement due to its style.
Popularly known as Saifeena, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan consider each as lucky. The duo share 3 and 7 on the number plates.
To protect his son from evil gaze, Ranveer Singh's mother wrapped a black thread around the actor's leg.
Another number plate nerd is actor Ranbir Kapoor. You may have seen his cars with the number 8, which stands for Neetu Singh's birthday.
Ekta Kapoor, a producer, is obsessed with the letters "Q" and "K." Like, she would name her serial "Qayanat Ki Raat."
Big B also believes in stones. He was seen wearing a particular sapphire ring that got him good luck after his bankruptcy.
