10 Underrated Movies That Are True Masterpieces

The Silence- Ally Andrews, who went deaf at 13, and her family flee to a remote haven as the world comes under siege from horrific creatures that hunt their human prey by sound.
A Ghost Story- A recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost visits his suburban house in this unique investigation of legacy, love, sorrow, and the vastness of existence in an effort to reconnect his relationship with his grieving wife.
Children of Men- A former activist decides to assist in the delivery of a miraculously pregnant woman to a sanctuary at sea in 2027.
Damnation- A married bar singer and a lonely bar guest fall in love.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind- A pair has a medical operation to permanently remove each other from their memories after things go south in their relationship.
Moonlight- A young African-American man fights with his sexuality while suffering the struggles of childhood, adolescence, and emerging adulthood.
Pan's Labyrinth- The nerdy young stepdaughter of a cruel army officer flees into an unsettling yet alluring fantasy world in 1944's Falangist Spain.
The Grand Budapest Hotel- An elderly high-class hotel owner tells a writer about his early years working as a lobby boy.
The Nice Guys- A mismatched duo of private investigators looks into the matter of the passing of a porn star and a missing girl in 1970s Los Angeles.
Wind River- A wildlife officer teams up with an FBI agent to solve a murder and hopes to get redemption from his past regrets.