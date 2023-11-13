10 Underrated Movies To Watch On Netflix
13 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Tick, Tick... Boom!- A gifted young theater composer, on the verge of turning thirty, negotiates friendship, love, and the challenges of being an artist in New York City.
The Nice Guys- A mismatched pair of private eyes looks into the death of a porn star and a missing girl in 1970s Los Angeles.
The Lost Daughter- When a woman starts to face her past issues, her beach vacation takes a wild turn.
The Irishman- An example of Frank Sheeran's life story, from World War II veteran to hitman for the Bufalino crime family, and his alleged role in Jimmy Hoffa's assassination.
Power of the Dog- Up until long-kept secrets are revealed, a charismatic rancher battles an intense intimidation campaign against his brother's new bride and her teenage son.
Pamela: A Love Story- It chronicles the life of pop culture icon Pamela Anderson through personal journals and never-before-seen archival footage.
Nimona- To prove his innocence, a resilient teenager with shape-shifting abilities teams up with a knight who was falsely accused of a tragic crime.
Hunt for the Wilderpeople- An antisocial child and his foster uncle vanish in the untamed wilderness of New Zealand, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
Crip Camp- Not far from Woodstock, at a summer camp for young people with disabilities, a revolution took root, changing the lives of the campers.
13th- An in-depth investigation of how America's prison system illuminates the history of racial inequality in the country.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Malaika Arora Sparks Hotness in Rs 2 Lakh Crystal Gown