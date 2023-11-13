10 Underrated Movies To Watch On Netflix

13 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Tick, Tick... Boom!- A gifted young theater composer, on the verge of turning thirty, negotiates friendship, love, and the challenges of being an artist in New York City.

The Nice Guys- A mismatched pair of private eyes looks into the death of a porn star and a missing girl in 1970s Los Angeles.

The Lost Daughter- When a woman starts to face her past issues, her beach vacation takes a wild turn.

The Irishman- An example of Frank Sheeran's life story, from World War II veteran to hitman for the Bufalino crime family, and his alleged role in Jimmy Hoffa's assassination.

Power of the Dog- Up until long-kept secrets are revealed, a charismatic rancher battles an intense intimidation campaign against his brother's new bride and her teenage son.

Pamela: A Love Story- It chronicles the life of pop culture icon Pamela Anderson through personal journals and never-before-seen archival footage.

Nimona- To prove his innocence, a resilient teenager with shape-shifting abilities teams up with a knight who was falsely accused of a tragic crime.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople- An antisocial child and his foster uncle vanish in the untamed wilderness of New Zealand, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Crip Camp- Not far from Woodstock, at a summer camp for young people with disabilities, a revolution took root, changing the lives of the campers.

13th- An in-depth investigation of how America's prison system illuminates the history of racial inequality in the country.

