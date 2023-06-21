Lord Brahma is shown without his crown and four heads when he appears before Lankesh in Adipurush.
Lord Hanuman is shown without Mukut (crown) as described in Hanuman Chalisa.
Nobody knows if Jatayu is a Garud, vulture or eagle. The animated depiction is unclear.
Vibhishan, who is a devotee of Lord Ram is shown consuming alcohol.
Meghnath is lean and tattooed as compared to the mighty warrior who defeated Lord Indra in Valmiki's Ramayan.
Lord Ram never saw Sita Haran in Valmiki's Ramayan and was capable of killing Raavan in one go.
The Akashvani that Raghav gets to hear in the final battle is actually the boon that was given to Hirankashyap. Continued...
Raavan's boon was that he will have 10 heads and that he will be killed via his bellybutton which doesn't find any mention in the akashvani.
Raavan's Golden Lanka is completely dark and resembles Asgard from Thor: Ragnarok.
Nala and Nil, the architect of Vanaras not mentioned during the Ram-Setu sequence.
Lord Ram and Laxman Ji never entered Raavan's palace as shown in Adipurush.
A glimpse at 10 absolutely unforgivable mistakes in Om Raut's Adipurush.
