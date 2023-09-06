10 Unique Baby Names Inspired by SRK's Movie Jawan
06 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Jawan (Yuva) name means young, teenager, vigorous
Jawanya name means flower, love and passion
Yuvaan name means Youthful, Lord Shiva, Young, Healthy, The Moon
Yuvaraj name means prince, heir apparent, young
Yuvanika is the name for a girl. The name means youthful.
Yuvika name is derived from a Sanskrit word meaning 'young girl'
Yuval name means stream, brook, or tributary
Jawant name means Worthy Of Praise; Victorious
Jwanika name means Rashi, Spell Style, Gender, Expression
