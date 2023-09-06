10 Unique Baby Names Inspired by SRK's Movie Jawan

06 Sep, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Jawan (Yuva) name means young, teenager, vigorous

Jawanya name means flower, love and passion

Yuvaan name means Youthful, Lord Shiva, Young, Healthy, The Moon

Yuvaraj name means prince, heir apparent, young

Yuvanika is the name for a girl. The name means youthful.

Yuvika name is derived from a Sanskrit word meaning 'young girl'

Yuval name means stream, brook, or tributary

Jawant name means Worthy Of Praise; Victorious

Jwanika name means Rashi, Spell Style, Gender, Expression

