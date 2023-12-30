10 Upcoming Movies To Get OTT Releases In January 2024
Animal- The movie revolves around the relationship of a son and a father.
Sam Bahadur- The film is a biographical war based movie directed by Meghna Gulzar.
Boy Swallows the Universe- After their family is torn apart by a drug lord, a precocious child and his deliberately silent brother embark on a suburban journey of love, redemption, and retribution.
Do Patti- A suspenseful mystery thriller set in the highlands of northern India.
Fool Me Once Season-Mya, a widowed mother, is startled by a photograph of her late husband taken on her toddler's nanny cam.
Griselda- The story of Griselda Blanco, a dedicated mother who founded one of history's most wealthy cartels.
Indian Police Force- One officer risks his family's safety and his own to bring down a violent criminal network that threatens innocent people. Despite hurdles, he remains committed to his job of keeping the people safe.
Karmma Calling- Starring Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, and Varun Sood is a TV Series expected to release on Disney+ Hotstar.
Killer Soup- What is the soup's secret ingredient? Is this love? Is it retaliation? Whatever it is, we can't wait to see what's in the works.
Masters of the Universe: Revolution- Teela joins He-Man and the other Masters in their journey to free Eternia from the clutches of darkness.
