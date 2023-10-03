10 Uplifting Movies for Motivation

A Beautiful Mind- Brilliant mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr. achieves history in his area while schizophrenia takes hold in a multidecade biopic.
The Intouchables - When Philippe, a quadriplegic French nobleman, hires Driss, a streetwise immigrant, to care for him, an odd friendship is developed.
Whiplash- A talented young drummer enrols in a competitive music conservatory where he is mentored by a teacher who will do anything to help a student reach their full potential.
12 Years a Slave- This historical drama revolves around a freeborn black man who is abducted from New York and sold into slavery. It is based on the autobiography of Solomon Northup.
The Truman Show- A salesperson for insurance learns that his entire life is actually a reality television program.
A good year- A British investment broker inherits his uncle's château and vineyard after growing up for a significant portion there. As he works to renovate the estate to be sold, he learns a new relaxed way of living.
Slumdog Millionaire- After being accused of cheating on the Indian version of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" a Mumbai adolescent considers his life.
The Blind Side- After being adopted by a determined mother and her wealthy family, a homeless young man achieves success both on and off the football field.
The Imitation Game- A mathematician leads a group of cryptanalysts who are urgently trying to crack the renowned Enigma code used by the Germans during World War II.
The Pursuit of Happyness- A newly divorced father who is motivated to escape poverty for himself and his son and climbs his way up the corporate ladder at a stock brokerage firm.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Psychological Thriller Movies On Netflix That Will Keep You Spellbound