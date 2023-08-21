10 Viral Photos of Salman Khan in His Shocking Bald Look
21 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Salman Khan was clicked at a party on Sunday night in a bald look.
His photos from the party created a sensation on the internet.
Salman Khan rocked a bald look almost seven years after Sultan in which he went bald for his role.
Salman Khan wore a black shirt over a pair of black denim as he smiled at the cameras and confidently flaunted his bald look.
Fans are speculating that this new look is for his upcoming movie he's yet to announce.
Many also believe that this is Radhe Bhaiyaa 2.0 as Tere Naam 2 was in the works before director Satish Kaushik passed away earlier this year.
Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 which is going to hit the screens in November this year.
He is also shooting with Sooraj Barjatya for a film tentatively titled 'Prem Ki Shaadi' and it is likely that this bald look is for the same film.
Prem Ki Shaadi was scheduled to go on the floors this month and Salman was expected to rock a new avatar for the same film.
