9 Wild Movies That Will Completely Melt Your Mind.

28 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The Skin I Live In: A talented plastic surgeon, plagued by the horrors of the past develops a sort of synthetic skin that is resistant to all types of harm.

Shutter Island: Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule are sent to a secluded island to look into the disappearance of a patient. There, Teddy learns some shocking truths.

Mr Nobody: A train is set to depart as a boy waits on the station platform. Should he go with his mother or stay with his father? Anything is possible.

Atonement: Briony Tallis, a thirteen-year-old aspiring author, forever alters the path of many lives when falsely accuses her elder sister's boyfriend of a crime he did not commit.

Cloud Atlas: Six people from all generations embark on an emotional journey as they investigate how people's activities affect the lives of their loved ones.

Coherence: A passing comet's evil influence causes a terrible series of occurrences for eight friends at a dinner party.

Get Out: A young African-American man goes to spend the weekend with his White girlfriend's parents. Although they seem normal in the beginning, he is not ready to experience the horrors ahead.

Inception: Cobb steals information from his targets by entering their dreams. However, he doesn’t know that it can lead to some serious harm to his team.

Prisoners: As the authorities follow numerous leads and the strain rises, Keller Dover takes the matter into his own hands when his daughter and her friend vanish.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Tamil Movies of Thalapathy Vijay in Rs 100 Crore Club Worldwide

 Find Out More