9 Wild Movies That Will Completely Melt Your Mind.
28 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The Skin I Live In: A talented plastic surgeon, plagued by the horrors of the past develops a sort of synthetic skin that is resistant to all types of harm.
Shutter Island: Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule are sent to a secluded island to look into the disappearance of a patient. There, Teddy learns some shocking truths.
Mr Nobody: A train is set to depart as a boy waits on the station platform. Should he go with his mother or stay with his father? Anything is possible.
Atonement: Briony Tallis, a thirteen-year-old aspiring author, forever alters the path of many lives when falsely accuses her elder sister's boyfriend of a crime he did not commit.
Cloud Atlas: Six people from all generations embark on an emotional journey as they investigate how people's activities affect the lives of their loved ones.
Coherence: A passing comet's evil influence causes a terrible series of occurrences for eight friends at a dinner party.
Get Out: A young African-American man goes to spend the weekend with his White girlfriend's parents. Although they seem normal in the beginning, he is not ready to experience the horrors ahead.
Inception: Cobb steals information from his targets by entering their dreams. However, he doesn’t know that it can lead to some serious harm to his team.
Prisoners: As the authorities follow numerous leads and the strain rises, Keller Dover takes the matter into his own hands when his daughter and her friend vanish.
