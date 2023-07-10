11 Baby Names of Bollywood Actor's Kids With Meanings
10 Jul, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Aaradhya Bachchan: Aaradhya means 'one worth worshipping’. This is the name of the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.
Viaan Raj Kundra: Viaan is a very modern celebrity children’s name that refers to Lord Krishna. Viaan is the son of Shilpa Shetty.
Nysa Devgn: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa has a beautiful meaning. The greek word means 'goal or new beginning'
Yug Devgn: Yug means ‘an era’, which is a Hindi word. Yug is the son of Kajol and Ajay Devgn.
Hredhan Roshan: Hredhan means ‘the one with a big heart’. He is Hrithik- Sussanne's youngest son.
Abram Khan: Abram is a name from the Hebrew language that means ‘exalted father’.
Misha Kapoor: Misha is the daughter of Shahid and Mira. The name means ‘God-like’ and is inspired by Russian.
Vayu: Vayu is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. He is Sonam Kapoor's son
Raha Kapoor: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter has a beautiful meaning. Happiness, freedom and bliss.
Malti Marie Chopra:Malti is of Sanskrit origin and means small fragrant flower or moonlight
Laksh: Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son has a beautiful meaning. Laksh means goal!
