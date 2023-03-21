11 Best Bollywood Roles Played by Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: A glimpse at 11 best Bollywood roles played by the actress.
Rani Mukerji plays Kamal Haasan's wife in the period political drama.
Rani Mukerji was paired opposite Vivek Oberoi in Shaad Ali's romantic drama.
Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry was praised in Aziz Mirza's romantic drama.
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were lauded for their roles in Kunal Kohli's rom com.
Rani Mukerji played Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Mani Ratnam's social drama.
Rani Mukerji plays a Pakistani lawyer in Yash Chopra's period romance.
Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan were hailed for their roles in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.
Rani Mukerji's comic timings were the USP of the film apart from Abhishek Bachchan an Amitabh Bachchan's acting prowess.
Rani Mukerji essays the role of a Rajasthani bride in the supernatural romance starring Shah Rukh Khan.
Rani Mukerji plays an investigative journalist in the real-life inspired crime-drama.
The Reema Kagti directorial stars Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
