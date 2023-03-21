11 Best Bollywood Roles Played by Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: A glimpse at 11 best Bollywood roles played by the actress.

21 Mar, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Hey Ram (2000)

Rani Mukerji plays Kamal Haasan's wife in the period political drama.

21 Mar, 2023

Saathiya (2002)

Rani Mukerji was paired opposite Vivek Oberoi in Shaad Ali's romantic drama.

21 Mar, 2023

Chalet Chalte (2003)

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry was praised in Aziz Mirza's romantic drama.

21 Mar, 2023

Hum Tum (2004)

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were lauded for their roles in Kunal Kohli's rom com.

21 Mar, 2023

Yuva (2004)

Rani Mukerji played Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Mani Ratnam's social drama.

21 Mar, 2023

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Rani Mukerji plays a Pakistani lawyer in Yash Chopra's period romance.

21 Mar, 2023

Black (2005)

Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan were hailed for their roles in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

21 Mar, 2023

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Rani Mukerji's comic timings were the USP of the film apart from Abhishek Bachchan an Amitabh Bachchan's acting prowess.

21 Mar, 2023

Paheli (2005)

Rani Mukerji essays the role of a Rajasthani bride in the supernatural romance starring Shah Rukh Khan.

21 Mar, 2023

No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Rani Mukerji plays an investigative journalist in the real-life inspired crime-drama.

21 Mar, 2023

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

The Reema Kagti directorial stars Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

21 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: ChatGPT Poses Maximum Threat To THESE Jobs

 Find Out More