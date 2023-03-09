11 Best Character Roles Played by Satish Kaushik

A revisit at eleven best character roles portrayed by Satish Kaushik.
Satish Kaushik's portrayal of Anand was appreciated in Kundan Shah's dark-comedy.
Satish Kaushik essayed the role of Calendar in the Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer sci-fi fantasy.
Satish Kaushik aced his portrayal of Mutthu Swami in the Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Tabu starrer romantic comedy.
Satish Kaushik's character of Chanda Mama was appreciated in the Akshay Kumar-Juhi Chawla starrer romantic-action-comedy.
Satish Kaushik played the role of Pappu Pager in the comedy drama starring Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Juhi Chawla.
Satish Kaushik's portrayal of Sharafat Ali was loved by movie buffs.
Satish Kaushik essayed the role of Kunj Biharilal in the romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan.
Satish Kaushik played the role of Taayaji in Anurag Kashyap's social noir-drama.
Satish Kaushik played the role of Advocate Sadhoram Kewat in his directorial starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.
Satish Kaushik essayed the role of Sharmaji's friend K. K. Chaddha in the slice-of-life entertainer.
Satish Kaushik as Ratan Lamba was hailed in the social-dramedy with Rakul Preet Singh in the titular role.
