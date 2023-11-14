11 Biggest Flop Films of Salman Khan at Indian Box Office
14 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Antim (2021): Salman Khan played a Sikh cop in the film which starred his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma in the lead role. The film minted Rs 38 crore.
Dabangg 3 (2019): The Dabangg franchise took a downfall with the third film which couldn't impress the audience and collected Rs 134.79 crore.
London Dreams (2009): This was when most of Salman Khan's movies were flopping at the Box Office. It collected only Rs 25.69 crore.
Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna (2009): Another biggest flop from Salman's illustrious resume, this one collected Rs 7.39 crore.
Yuvvraaj (2008): A huge film with many A-listers, this Subhash Ghai directorial could only collect Rs 16.89 crore.
God Tussi Great Ho (2008): This is a big blot in Salman's lineup of the movies. Even the fans rejected this film which collected Rs 12.51 crore.
Saawariya (2007): Salman Khan made a special appearance in this film which marked the debut of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the industry. It was a dud and collected only Rs 20.92 crore.
Marigold (2007): Most of us don't even remember this film. Salman played 'Prem' in this one, a choreographer who teaches an American actress. It only collected Rs 90 Lakh in its lifetime.
Salaam-E-Ishq (2007): Another solid musical starring many stunning faces from Bollywood, it was a romantic drama but didn't impress the audience and earned Rs 22 crore.
Baabul (2006): It was a family drama starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji with Salman. But, the film failed at the Box Office and collected only Rs 17.31 crore.
Jaan-E-Mann (2006): It was a love triangle starring Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar alongside Salman Khan. The film minted only Rs 25.12 crore in its lifetime.
