11 Bollywood Celebs And Their Hollywood Crushes
10 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Bipasha Basu has a crush on American actor/ producer Josh Hartnett
Katrina Kaif once admitted that she had a crush on Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson
Priyanka Chopra’s first celebrity crush was on American singer/ rapper Tupac Shakur
Deepika Padukone revealed that her Hollywood crush is Bradley Cooper
Preity Zinta had a huge crush on Hollywood hunk Tom Cruise
Ranbir Kapoor has once admitted having a crush on American actress and model Jessica Biel
Kareena Kapoor has a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio
Sonam Kapoor admitted that her heart belonged to Leo (Leonardo DiCaprio) after she watched Titanic
Rani Mukerji had a huge crush on Brad Pitt, Hollywood’s most attractive actors.
Shah Rukh Khan earlier said he had a crush on Angelina Jolie
Saif Ali Khan has a crush on Hollywood diva Raquel Welch
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Best Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha Movies List