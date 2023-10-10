11 Bollywood Celebs And Their Hollywood Crushes

10 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Bipasha Basu has a crush on American actor/ producer Josh Hartnett

Katrina Kaif once admitted that she had a crush on Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson

Priyanka Chopra’s first celebrity crush was on American singer/ rapper Tupac Shakur

Deepika Padukone revealed that her Hollywood crush is Bradley Cooper

Preity Zinta had a huge crush on Hollywood hunk Tom Cruise

Ranbir Kapoor has once admitted having a crush on American actress and model Jessica Biel

Kareena Kapoor has a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio

Sonam Kapoor admitted that her heart belonged to Leo (Leonardo DiCaprio) after she watched Titanic

Rani Mukerji had a huge crush on Brad Pitt, Hollywood’s most attractive actors.

Shah Rukh Khan earlier said he had a crush on Angelina Jolie

Saif Ali Khan has a crush on Hollywood diva Raquel Welch

