11 Hollywood Celebrities Who Follow Hindu Traditions
29 May, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Jackie Hung, the martial arts artist from Hong Kong is a follower of Sanatana Dharma.
ylvester Stallone started following Hindu traditions and customs after he performed Shradh for his deceased son
When Mily Cyrus performed Lakshmi Puja for some mental peace
Madonna started following some Hindu traditions and began practicing yoga
Claudia Ciesla, this german based actress and model is ardent follower of Lord Ganesha and Karma believer.
Will Smith is a true follower of Hinduism. He performed some hindu rituals, did prayers when he visited Haridwar.
Julia Roberts has converted to Hinduism and started practicing Hindu traditions
Russell Brand, the famous Hollywood comedian is a true follower of Hinduism
Game Of Thrones acress Lena Headey has developed interest in Hindu traditions. She even has lord ganesha, Lakshmi tattoos.
Robert Downey Jr is closely associated with the ideology of Lord Krishna and ISKCON spirituality.
