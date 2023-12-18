11 Indian Star Kids Who Belong to Dhirubhai Ambani International School
18 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is the newest star-kid at DAIS.
Suhana Khan, who recently debuted with her Netflix film The Archies, is an alumna of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, is one of the shining alumna of DAIS.
Sara Ali Khan, who went on to become an IVY league graduate, is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She completed her schooling in 2013.
Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is one of the known star kids and an alumna of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Aryan Khan, an alumnus of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, is the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
Ibrahim Ali Khan is also reportedly debuting in the movies next year. An alumnus of DAIS, he is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
Janhvi Kapoor is an alumna of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.
Khushi Kapoor has also ventured into the movies. She is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi.
Arjun Tendulkar is a cricketer and son of Sachin Tendulkar. He completed his schooling from DAIS in 2018.
Ananya Panday, a popular Bollywood actress, is an alumna of DAIS. She is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.
Youngest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, little Abram Khan is currently studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Aaradhya Bachchan, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan is studying at DAIS.
