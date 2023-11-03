11 Inside Pics From Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Italy Wedding

03 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a dreamy wedding at Tuscany, Italy

The couple decided to get married on November 1, 2023

The bride and groom held a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony

At the wedding were megatsars Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and a few others.

The groom's embroidered golden sherwani was the perfect wear for his wedding day

Telugu actor Allu Arjun and his family joined at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding.

Here are more exclusive images shared by the couples taking over social media.

In June 2023, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged vows in a private ceremony.

In addition, the couple shared pictures on Instagram for their followers and loved ones who were unable to attend the wedding.

Ram Charan and other celebrities made it to Italy for the wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

