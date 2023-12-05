Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is making a lot of noise at the Box Office.
But, do you know the film was shot at the iconic Pataudi Palace?
In Animal, Ranbir's character Ranvijay Singh is seen staying at a giant bungalow which is Saif Ali Khan-owned Pataudi Palace.
The white-coloured building boasts richness and opulence in
The stunning building speaks volumes of royalty and glamour at the same time. It is spread across 10 acres and has 150 rooms.
Saif Ali Khan's holiday home has 7 dressing rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 billiard rooms, palatial drawing rooms and dining rooms.
Before Animal, several Bollywood movies and web series have been shot at the Pataudi Palace.
Saif's web series Tandav was also shot at the palace but do you know Julia Roberts 'Eat Pray Love' was also shot there?
The Pataudi Palace was first built in the early 1900s by Robert Tor Russell, with the assistance of Austrian architect Karl Molt von Heinz.
When Saif Ali Khan repossessed the palace a few years back, he got interior designer Darshini Shah.
His only command to the designer was to refurbish the Pataudi Palace with understated glamour and legacy building.
