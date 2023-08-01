11 Stunning Pics of Sobhita Dhulipala in Neon Saree From Made In Heaven 2 Trailer Launch
01 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Sobhita Dhulipala at the trailer launch of her web series Made in Heaven Season 2.
Sobhita Dhulipala wears a silk neon saree with a matching cape at the trailer launch of Made in Heaven 2.
Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts her hot waist in that lovely neon saree.
Sobhita Dhulipala looks absolutely sexy in that silk neon saree.
Sobhita Dhulipala is your go-to inspiration for how to look your sexiest in a saree.
That antic silver bangle stack does great justice to her overall look.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur at the trailer launch of Made In Heaven Season 2.
That statement bangle piece with that silk saree is everything!
How stunning Sobhita looks in that shade of neon green!
Sobhita Dhulipala gears up for another season of Made In Heaven Season 2.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur's Hot Chemistry Turn Heads at ICW 2023