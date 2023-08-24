11 Tamil Actors Who Have Received Honorary Doctorates
Vineeta Kumar
Kamal Haasan was honoured with an honorary doctorate in the year 2005 by Sathyabama University. He has also been conferred with Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
MG Ramachandra, one of the most legendary faces from the state, was awarded two honorary doctorates. One in 1974 from the World University, Arizona and another from the Madras University in 1987.
Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan was honoured with a doctorate in the year 1986 by Annamalai University. He was also a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.
Nassar is known as one of the strongest actors in the Tamil film industry. He was conferred with an honorary doctorate by Vels University. He was the President of the South Indian Film Artists Association.
Adored by millions of fans, Thalapathy Vijay was given an honorary doctorate in 2007 by MGR University.
Chiyaan Vikram received an honorary doctorate in 2011 from the University of Milan. He is one of the rare Tamil actors who received the honour from a foreign university.
A popular actor among the masses, Silambarasan TR was awarded an honorary doctorate by Vels University in 2022. He was earlier awarded the same in 2006 by the Kalaimamani Award.
Chinni Jayanth is a popular comedian and he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Open International University of Alternate Medicine in 2013.
Prabhu, son of Sivaji Ganesan, was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2011 by Sathyabama University.
Vivek is a senior actor and has worked as a comedian in many Tamil films. He was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2015 by Sathyabama University.
Vijayakanth, who is popularly known as Captain, was given an honorary doctorate in 2011 by the International Institute of Church Management, Florida.
