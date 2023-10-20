11 Top Bollywood Actors Part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe
20 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
It all began with Singham in 2011 when Ajay Devgn turned into the first cop from Rohit Shetty's cop-verse.
Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the Singham franchise opposite Ajay Devgn in Singham 2 and has been an important character ever since.
Ranveer Singh joined Rohit Shetty's copverse as the quirky Simmba.
Sara Ali Khan was the female lead opposite Ranveer in the Simmba franchise.
Akshay Kumar became the third cop from Rohit's cop-verse, leading the Sooryavanshi franchise.
Katrina Kaif joined Akshay Kumar in the role of his wife and became a part of the Sooryavanshi franchise and Rohit's cop-verse.
Deepika Padukone is officially the first female cop - Shakti Shetty - in Rohit Shetty's cop-verse. She will be seen in Singham Again.
Tiger Shroff is the newest entrant to Rohit Shetty's cop-verse. He's joining the crew as ACP Satya.
Sidharth Malhotra joins the cop-verse via OTT. He is playing a Delhi cop in Rohit Shetty's web series.
Shilpa Shetty is the first female cop from Rohit Shetty's OTT series, a part of his cop universe.
Vivek Oberoi joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe via his debut web series.
