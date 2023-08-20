12 Amazon Prime Shows of All Time
20 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
AP Dhillon First of a Kind: A documentary to watch on singer AP Dhillon
Made in Heaven Season 1 and 2 is all about whirlwind of emotions and wedding planning
The Summer I Turned Pretty: A romantic drama television series. There's a love triangle between two brothers.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: A fictional comedian based on the great Joan Rivers. It has nudity, profanity, alcohol, drugs.
Adhura: Suspense, horror web series that speaks of strange incidents that happen in a prestigious boarding school
Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha as a brave police officer wins hearts with her role. The series also has Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah.
Four More Shots Please: Four unapologetically flawed women live, love, blunder and discover what really makes them happy.
Farzi: A brilliant small-time artist is catapulted into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency note.
Jee Karda: Seven childhood friends discover that life at 30 is definitely not what they had imagined.
Bandish Bandits: Two singers who have contrasting personalities set out on an incredible journey of self-discovery with one another.
Guilty Minds: Legal drama erupts between a family that is the paragon of virtue and the other, a leading law firm dealing with all shades of grey.
Jubilee: A beautiful series on Bombay Talkies, Himansu Rai and Devika Rani
