12 Amazon Prime Shows of All Time

20 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

AP Dhillon First of a Kind: A documentary to watch on singer AP Dhillon

Made in Heaven Season 1 and 2 is all about whirlwind of emotions and wedding planning

The Summer I Turned Pretty: A romantic drama television series. There's a love triangle between two brothers.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: A fictional comedian based on the great Joan Rivers. It has nudity, profanity, alcohol, drugs.

Adhura: Suspense, horror web series that speaks of strange incidents that happen in a prestigious boarding school

Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha as a brave police officer wins hearts with her role. The series also has Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah.

Four More Shots Please: Four unapologetically flawed women live, love, blunder and discover what really makes them happy.

Farzi: A brilliant small-time artist is catapulted into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency note.

Jee Karda: Seven childhood friends discover that life at 30 is definitely not what they had imagined.

Bandish Bandits: Two singers who have contrasting personalities set out on an incredible journey of self-discovery with one another.

Guilty Minds: Legal drama erupts between a family that is the paragon of virtue and the other, a leading law firm dealing with all shades of grey.

Jubilee: A beautiful series on Bombay Talkies, Himansu Rai and Devika Rani

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Scariest Horror Movies Of All Times

 Find Out More