A revisit at the bold characters played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.
21 Sep, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Chameli (2003): Kareena Kapoor Khan played the character of a sex worker in the Sudhir Mishra directorial.
Fida (2004): Kareena Kapoor played a negative character in the romantic-thriller and shot intimate scenes with Fardeen Khan.
Jab We Met (2007): Kareena Kapoor played a girl who runs from her house. Her on-screen kiss with ex-beau Shahid Kapoor created fireworks.
Tashan (2008): In-spite of a talented cast it was Kareena Kapoor's size zero trend with her neon-green bikini in Tashan that left audiences gasping for breath.
Kambakht Ishq (2009): Kareena Kapoor played a model in the film where she sported a hot monokini apart from enacting kissing scenes with Akshay Kumar.
Kurbaan (2009): Kareena-Saif's romantic-thriller depicted an inter-faith love story where the bold lovemaking scenes created buzz.
Heroine (2012): Kareena Kapoor plays an actress going through downfall in the dark world of showbiz.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012): Kareena Kapoor plays the role of a sex worker in the Aamir Khan starrer directed by Reema Kagti.
Ki And Ka (2016): Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor play a couple breaking gender stereotypes. It is Kareena's first film post marriage where she broke her no-kissing policy.
Good Newwz (2019): Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar play a married couple who go for IVF after ebing unable to conceive a baby.
Laal Singh Chaddha (2022): Kareena Kapoor plays an actress who gets stuck among underworld gangsters controlling film studios in Aamir Khan starrer 'Forest Gump' remake.
Jaane Jaan (2023): Kareena Kapoor plays a woman who gets involved in a murder in this mystery-thriller.
