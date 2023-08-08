A glimpse at twelve best Bollywood movies that deserved an Oscar nomination.
08 Aug, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Satya (1998): Ram Gopal Varma's gangster-drama became a cult-classic and was ahead of its time.
Maqbool (2003): The late Irrfan and Tabu nailed it with their acting prowess in the Macbeth adaptation directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Black Friday (2004): Anurag Kashyap dark-thriller based on 1993 Mumbai blast is a case study for students of cinema.
Omkara (2006): Vishal Bhardwaj hit the bull's eye with his Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello.
Paan Singh Tomar (2012): Paan Singh Tomar is one of the best collaborations of Tigmanshu Dhulia and the late Irrfan.
Gangs of Wasseypur 1 (2012): Manoj Bajpai bounced back once again with Anurag Kashyap's desi 'Pulp Fiction'.
Gangs of Wasseypur 2 (2012): Gangs of Wasseypur 2 introduced Nawazuddin Siddiqui's versatility and true potential.
The Lunchbox (2013): The Lunchbox is one of the best performances of the genius Irrfan who became an immortal acting legend.
Tumbbad (2018): The horror-fantasy resonated with the audiences with its unique storytelling.
Andhadhun (2018): Ayushmann Khurrana's blockbuster once again proved his acting prowess and Sriram Raghavan's cinematic vision.
Sonchiriya (2019): The late Sushant Singh Rajput gave one of the best performances of his career in the Abhishek Chaubey directorial.
Sardar Udham (2021): Vicky Kaushal played Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh with artistic finesse in Shoojit Sircar's epic.
