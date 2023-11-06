12 Inside Pics From Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Glamorous Hyderabad Reception
06 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Varun Tej- Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad reception was all about glitz and glamour. Lavanya looked ethereal in a golden saree.
Allu Sirish with newlyweds Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi
Naga Babu Konidela, better known as Nagendra Babu gives blessings to the newly married couple
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi give a warm welcome hug to Naga Chaitanya at their reception
Megastar Chiranjeevi attends Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding reception in Hyderabad
Sai Dharam Tej poses with Lavanya Tripathi
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi pose with flowers as guests congratulate them.
Venkatesh Daggubati enters in full swag at the wedding reception of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi pose with their close ones
Adivi Sesh attends VarunLav's wedding reception in Hyderabad
Director Sukumar congratulates Varun and Lavanya at the wedding reception
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Sanjeev Kumar Movies Released After His Demise-In Pics