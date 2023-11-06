12 Inside Pics From Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Glamorous Hyderabad Reception

06 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Varun Tej- Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad reception was all about glitz and glamour. Lavanya looked ethereal in a golden saree.

Allu Sirish with newlyweds Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi

Naga Babu Konidela, better known as Nagendra Babu gives blessings to the newly married couple

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi give a warm welcome hug to Naga Chaitanya at their reception

Megastar Chiranjeevi attends Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding reception in Hyderabad

Sai Dharam Tej poses with Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi pose with flowers as guests congratulate them.

Venkatesh Daggubati enters in full swag at the wedding reception of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi pose with their close ones

Adivi Sesh attends VarunLav's wedding reception in Hyderabad

Director Sukumar congratulates Varun and Lavanya at the wedding reception

