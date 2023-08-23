A glimpse at twelve lesser-known facts about KK on his birth anniversary.
23 Aug, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
The iconic singing legend KK was also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath was born in New Delhi on August 23, 2023.
KK tied the knot with his childhood friend Jyothy in 1991.
KK's children Nakul and Tamara have also been into music. Nakul did a rap with him in his song 'Masti' for his album 'Humsafar' in 2008.
KK followed the footsteps of his idol Kishore Kumar and never took any formal training in music. He was a self-taught singer.
KK sang 3500+ jingles in 11 different languages before making his debut in Bollywood.
KK always looked up to his mentor Leslie Lewis who also gave him his first break for his Solo Song.
Krishnakumar Kunnath also sang for an international album 'Rise Up - Colours of Peace' in 2013. It included artists from 12 different countries.
KK sang for a Pakistani TV show, 'The Ghost' in 2008.
KK had also sung for television shows like 'Just Mohabbat', 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Kavyanjali' and 'Just Dance'.
In 2004, KK won the National Award for 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' from 'Jhankar Beats'.
KK was never interested in judging reality shows. He only became jury member for the show 'Fame Gurukul' which gave a platform to Arijit Singh.
During his initial days of struggle, after getting married to Jyothi, KK worked as a salesman for six months. His father-in-law and wife backed him to pursue his passion in music.
