12 Love-Filled Moments of Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul met in 2019 through a common friend.
Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul connected instantly, and their friendship became the talk of the town.
Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul started sharing their adorable photos on social, leaving their fans in awe.
Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official but refrained from speaking about it.
Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul dated each other for about four years before taking their relationship to the final level.
Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in a beautiful ceremony in Khandala.
Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul have enjoyed one full year of marital bliss.
