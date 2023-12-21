12 Ridiculously Expensive Things Owned by Dunki Star Shah Rukh Khan
21 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
His residence in Mumbai called Mannat is his dream home. Shah Rukh Khan is a self-built man with no connections in the industry when he started but today, he is the King of the same industry. Perhaps all his mannats came true!
Shah Rukh Khan is one of those Indian celebrities who own a private jet. The actor has a Bombardier Global Express in a white colour with all the amenities inside.
Shah Rukh Khan was one of the first Bollywood celebs to have spent a hefty amount on making a gorgeous vanity van for himself. It's a black-coloured huge mobile luxury bus with an in-built gym and whatnot!
Apart from Mannat in India, SRK has a villa in Dubai which is situated at the most luxurious places in the country, with adjoining houses from the most famous personalities in the world. It is at The Palm Jumeirah.
Shah Rukh Khan has a beautifully built holiday/ party house in Alibaug, Maharashtra. He usually spends his New Year's with the family here.
Shah Rukh Khan owns a beautiful house in London, UK. It's situated at the Park Lane in Central London and costs around Rs 180 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan is a proud owner of a white Bentley Continental GT which is one of the most good looking cars in the world and costs around Rs 4 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan owns a black Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe that costs around Rs 7 crore. It is the convertible version with 466 hp and 750 Nm torque.
Another Rolls-Royce that he owns is called Cullinan Black Badge. Shah Rukh Khan knows his cars well and is abundantly blessed with luxury. This one costs around Rs 10 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan uses his white Range Rover Vogue for his day-to-day operations in and around the city. It's an SUV and is owned by many other popular Bollywood celebs.
Shah Rukh Khan was one of the initial businessmen to have invested in the Indian Premiere League. He co-owns an IPL team - Kolkata Knight Riders.
Shah Rukh Khan has built one of the biggest film production houses in the country called 'Red Chillies Entertainment' which specialises in backing high-budget movies and is known for their GFX-backed projects.
