A glimpse at twelve popular movies of Sunny Deol that deserve a sequel.
20 Aug, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Gadar 2 (2023): The PAN India success of Gadar 2 has re-established brand Sunny Deol as Tara Singh. Fans are already going bonkers for Gadar 3.
Ghatak (1996): A sequel to the 1996 action blockbuster would offer enough adrenaline rush moments for fans.
Vishwatma (1992): A sequel to the 1992 action-drama with fast-paced edge-of-the-seat action would appeal to movie buffs.
Damini (1993): Sunny Deol's return as the angry lawyer fighting for women's rights and gender equality will connect with Gen Z.
Tridev (1989): The iconic 80s trio Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah and Jackie Shroff reuniting for Tridev sequel would be nostalgic for movie goers.
Ziddi (1997): Sunny Deol's action-drama about one-man going against criminals is an age-old theme that still connects with the masses
Apne 2: Audiences are eagerly expecting an official announcement on Apne 2.
The Hero - Love Story of a Spy (2003): Although the film was unable to recover its budget, but a spiritual sequel to the stylish actioner would make a great spy thriller.
Salaakhen (1998): A film about corruption and politics in the present-day society being fought by a righteous common-man will have a mass appeal.
Indian (2001): Sunny Deol as the brave police official fighting against terrorism will have a PAN India connect.
Maa Tujhe Salaam (2002): Sunny Deol as Major Pratap Singh fighting against enemies in the times of changing geopolitics would have a larger-than-life narrative.
Border 2: A film that delves in the life of Maha Vir Chakra awardee Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri will have an emotional connect with the audiences.
