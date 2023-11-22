12 Super Cool And Stylish Outfits From Kartik Aaryan's Wardrobe Collection

22 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

Graphic tees are the talk of the town, and Kartik Aaryan knows exactly how to capitalise on the trend with a graphic-designed shirt.

Kartik Aaryan looks great in this graphic designer shirt.

Hoodie season is back in town. Kartik has a fantastic variety of hoodies.

Kartik dresses up his outfit by layering a stylish coat over his white hoodie.

Many people are inspired by Kartik Aaryan's all-denim ensemble.

Kartik Aaryan dressed up his look with an orange jacket over a simple white t-shirt.

This blue printed top looks great on our favourite Bollywood actor.

Kartik Aaryan dressed to the nines in this cartoon-printed shirt.

Kartik Aaryan knows how to look dashing in sweatshirts.

Kartik looks fantastic in his black printed sweatshirt.

Kartik wore a Superman T-shirt that accentuated his biceps.

This basic black T-shirt worn by Bollywood star is an excellent pick for everyday wear.

