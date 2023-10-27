12 Upcoming Movies of Akshay Kumar That Can Beat Jawan at Box Office
27 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Awara Paagal Deewana 2: Another iconic film which had Akshay play a gangster, this sequel was demanded by the fans and Akshay didn't disappoint them.
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar returns to one of his most successful franchises - the biggest comedy series in the country - Housefull 5. The film will release next year during Diwali.
Soorarai Pottru remake: All eyes on Akshay Kumar as he plays the role of Tamil star Suriya in this remake of a critically-successful film directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad.
Jolly LLB 3: Akshay returns to play the role of a desi lawyer in the third part of the popular series. This is one of the most intelligent series in Bollywood.
Hera Pheri 3: One of the most anticipated movies of the year, this one has Akshay playing one of the most iconic roles of his career - Raju.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar teams up with Tiger Shross in this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. It's all about action, drama, comedy and a whole lot of entertainment.
Singham Again: Akshay Kumar returns to Rohit Shetty's cop-universe with a brief appearance as Sooryanshi in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.
Welcome To The Jungle: This film reunites Akshay with his former muse Raveena Tandon and marks the third film in the popular comedy franchise - Welcome.
Khel Khel Mein: Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this is a comedy film also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Ammy Virk in important roles.
Sky Force: Set in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, it has Akshay Kumar playing the role of an air force officer. Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur join him in the film.
Psycho: Akshay Kumar has teamed up with Mohit Suri for a film produced by Rohit Shetty. The title of the film is Pscyho and it will go on the floors next year.
C. Sankaran Nair Biopic: Not much about this film is revealed yet but Akshay Kumar has given his nod to play the role of lawyer Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair who served as the first Malayali president of the Indian National Congress during the pre-independence era in 1897.
