12th Fail to 3 Idiots: 7 Bollywood Films with 8+ Rating By IMDb
12th Fail- The true story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. The movie has a 9.1 rating.
Rocketry- The story of Nambi Narayanan, an Indian Space Research Organization scientist, who was framed for spying and incarcerated in 1994. The movie has rating of 8.7
Golmaal- A man's simple lie to keep his work grows into more intricate lies when his orthodox supervisor becomes suspicious. The movie has a rating of 8.5
Sardar Udham- A biopic about Udham Singh, the Punjabi Sikh rebel who spent two decades plotting the death of the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This biopic has 8.4 rating on IMDb.
3 Idiots- Two pals are looking for their long-lost partner. They reminisce about their undergraduate days and remember a friend who pushed them to think differently despite the fact that the rest of the world dubbed them "idiots". The movie has 8.4 rating on IMDb.
Pyaasa- Vijay, a gifted but impoverished poet, fights for love and recognition in this selfish society. The movie has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb.
Pink- When three young ladies are accused of a crime, a retired lawyer steps in to help clear their names. The movie has rating of 8.1 on IMDb.
