12th Fail To Dangal 5 Bollywood Movies That Will Motivate Young Minds
Dangal- Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, and his two wrestler daughters suffer societal discrimination as they strive for Commonwealth Games gold.
3 Idiots- Two pals are looking for their long-lost partner. They reminisce about their undergraduate days and remember a friend who pushed them to think differently despite the fact that the rest of the world dubbed them "idiots".
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag- The reality behind Milkha Singh's rise, which was marked by the India-Pakistan partition.
12th Fail- The true story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.
Iqbal- Iqbal, a farmer's deaf and mute son, is passionate about cricket and seeks the guidance of a washed-up, alcoholic former player.
