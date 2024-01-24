12th Fail To Dangal 5 Bollywood Movies That Will Motivate Young Minds

24 Jan, 2024

Shawn Dass

Dangal- Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, and his two wrestler daughters suffer societal discrimination as they strive for Commonwealth Games gold.

3 Idiots- Two pals are looking for their long-lost partner. They reminisce about their undergraduate days and remember a friend who pushed them to think differently despite the fact that the rest of the world dubbed them "idiots".

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag- The reality behind Milkha Singh's rise, which was marked by the India-Pakistan partition.

12th Fail- The true story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

Iqbal- Iqbal, a farmer's deaf and mute son, is passionate about cricket and seeks the guidance of a washed-up, alcoholic former player.

