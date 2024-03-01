13 Big Netflix Shows And Movies That Will Rule OTT in 2024

01 Mar, 2024

Vineeta Kumar

Dabba Cartel featuring a stunning star cast

Famous - a documentary on Yo Yo Honey Singh

Heeramandi - the OTT debut of visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, based on a real-life incident

Maamla Legal Hai

Mismatched Season 3 starring Rohit Sarafand Prajakta Koli

Murder Mubarak, starring some of the most trust-worthy faces in the industry.

Do Patti starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon

Wild Wild Punjab

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 after the success of the first season

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar by Neeraj Pandey

Khakkee, The Bengal Tiger - after the success of Khakee, The Bihar Chapter

Bollywood Wives vs Fabulous Lives season 3

