10 Bollywood Films Where Animals Stole All The Limelight
Dil Dhadake Do- The Bullmastiff successfully captured the hearts of both the cast and the audience with its adorable puppy love.
Entertainment-Akshay Kumar had a special co-star, a Golden Retriever, whom he had to compete for his father's property.
Maine Pyar Kiya- In Bollywood, it is only possible for an entire song to be dedicated to a pigeon. Bhagyashree implores the bird to deliver her love letter to Salman Khan.
Hathi Mere Sathi- Have you witnessed an elephant developing such a strong bond with a boy that it not only protects him from a leopard but also becomes emotionally attached to him.
Coolie- "Since childhood, Allah's hand has been on my head, and Allah Rakha is always with me." The eagle named Allah Rakha was also an integral part of the blockbuster.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun- The film's ending would not have been happy if Tuffy the dog had not been there.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na- Imran Khan attempted to appease Genelia D'Souza, who was angry following a disagreement in the Aditi song. It was only later that the entire song was centered around a cat.
777 Charlie- A puppy named Charlie comes into Dharma's life and alters his outlook, providing him with a fresh perspective.
Life Of Pi- The story revolved completely around the bond shared by a young boy named Pi and a tiger named Richard Parker, who were both stranded on a boat in the middle of the ocean.
Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon- The film featured a hyperactive dog that managed to steal the spotlight from Hrithik and Kareena.
