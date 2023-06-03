Adopt the useful, reject the useless.
03 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
A successful warrior is an average man with laser-like focus.
Don’t pray for easy life, pray for strength to endure a difficult one.
Spending too much time thinking about a thing will never make it yours.
Key to immortality is living a life worth remembering.
Don’t waste time loving life cos time is what life is made of.
The more we value things, the less we value ourselves.
If you want to learn to swim, jump into the water.
Knowing something is useless until you apply that.
Willing is not enough, we must do.
Go bravely on, my friend.
Optimism is a faith that leads to success.
As you think, so shall you become.
