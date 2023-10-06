13 Hollywood Films With Rs 100 Crore at Indian Box Office
06 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Avatar: The Way of Water: Released in 2022, the James Cameron film collected Rs 378.22 crore and became the biggest Hollywood film in India.
Avengers: End Game: Released in 2019, the Marvel film collected a staggering Rs 373.22 crore and became the second-biggest Hollywood film in India.
Oppenheimer: Released earlier this year, the Christopher Nolan film collected over Rs 104 crore in India.
Fast X: Released earlier this year, the Vin Diesel starred collected Rs 100 crore in its lifetime run.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: Released earlier this year, MI7 collected over Rs 105 crore nett in India.
Thor: Love And Thunder - Released in 2022, this Marvel film raked in around Ra 101.71 crore nett.
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness: Released in 2022, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer amassed Rs 130 crore nett in India.
Jurassic World: Released in 2015, it collected Rs 101 crore nett in India.
Fast And Furious 7: Released in 2015, Paul Walker's last film collected Rs 108 crore.
The Lion King: Released in 2019, this one collected a staggering Rs 158.71 crore nett in India.
The Jungle Book: Released in 2016, it collected Rs 188 crore nett in India in its lifetime run.
Spider-Man: No Way Home: Released in 2021, this became the highest-grossing film from the franchise and collected Rs 218.41 crore nett in India.
Avengers: Infinity War: One of the biggest Hollywood films in India, it released in 2018 and collected Rs 227.43 crore.
